Heal shoots Townsville into grand final against Southside Flyers Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shyla Heal had 28 points, five rebounds and two steals as her match-winning performance saw Fire to a 65-62 win over Melbourne Boomers in Friday's preliminary final in Townsville. 👓 View full article

