Turkey: Rights leader Osman Kavala faces new trial

Deutsche Welle Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala is going on trial on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup. His yearslong imprisonment without a conviction has been condemned by rights groups across the world.
