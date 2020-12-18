Turkey: Rights leader Osman Kavala faces new trial
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala is going on trial on charges connected with a failed 2016 coup. His yearslong imprisonment without a conviction has been condemned by rights groups across the world.
