Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reopening a New York City School: ‘It’s Been a Tough Start’

NYTimes.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
This fall New York City’s public schools faced perhaps their biggest challenge in memory: Could they resume in person safely? And for how long? We filmed in one school for 33 days to chronicle every step of the reopening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm

City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm 02:49

 New York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY [Video]

Sources: Voluntary COVID Vaccinations To Begin Next Week For FDNY

According to sources, a memo sent to the members of the FDNY says the department expects to receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
NYC Restaurant Owners Hope Diners Are Willing To Take On Bitter Blast [Video]

NYC Restaurant Owners Hope Diners Are Willing To Take On Bitter Blast

New York City restaurant owners are hoping the bitter blast eases up because outdoor dining is back on the menu. CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
Polar bear costumed man rocks out to drums as New York City is buried by snow [Video]

Polar bear costumed man rocks out to drums as New York City is buried by snow

A group of New Yorkers can be seen playing drums on the street during the December 16 New York snowstorm, with a special guest appearance from a person in a polar bear costume.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published