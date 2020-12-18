Global  
 

Vice President Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Pence To Go Overseas After Certifying Trump Loss?

Pence To Go Overseas After Certifying Trump Loss? 00:39

 Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about reports that Vice President Mike Pence will head overseas after certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

Vaccines ahead of schedule in Ohio [Video]

Vaccines ahead of schedule in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to residents of nursing homes across Ohio on Friday – a few days sooner than originally expected.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:23Published
Ex-adviser reveals story behind infamous Pence op-ed [Video]

Ex-adviser reveals story behind infamous Pence op-ed

Olivia Troye, former Covid-19 Task Force Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, describes the story behind Pence’s op-ed, in which he stated there would not be second wave of coronavirus infections.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:52Published
Lemon: Trump angry about losing job he isn't even doing [Video]

Lemon: Trump angry about losing job he isn't even doing

CNN’s Don Lemon argues that President-elect Biden is making history as he continues to name his cabinet nominees while President Trump is “hunkered down in the White House plotting revenge.”

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:16Published