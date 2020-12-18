Vice President Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House Friday
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Covid: US Vice-President Mike Pence to receive vaccineMike Pence is set to receive the vaccine publicly on Friday to 'build confidence" among Americans.
BBC News
AP Top Stories December 17 AHere's the latest for Friday December 18th: Officials say some states will get less COVID-19 vaccine than expected; Panel endorses Moderna-NIH vaccine;..
USATODAY.com
Vice President Pence in Georgia again for Senate runoff racesVice President Mike Pence is in Georgia again today, rallying support for Republican candidates in the two Senate runoff elections. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News
Mike Pence rallies in Georgia for Senate runoffVice President Mike Pence is seemingly holding rallies everywhere in Georgia lately — except Atlanta and its inner suburbs. Pence returned Thursday for events..
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
White House adviser to 60 Minutes: Show me your pandemic story60 Minutes opens the archive on previous stories on U.S. pandemic preparedness after being challenged by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.
CBS News
Former White House official on Biden's cabinet picksPresident-elect Joe Biden has pledged to unify a divided nation after the electoral college confirmed his election victory. Meantime, Biden's future cabinet is..
CBS News
Biden incoming deputy chief of staff walks back calling congressional Republicans an expletiveJen O'Malley Dillon, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming White House deputy chief of staff, clarified her statements.
USATODAY.com
Dutch prosecutors say Donald Trump’s Twitter account was really hackedPhoto by Al Drago / Getty Images
Dutch prosecutors believe a security researcher hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in October, despite..
The Verge
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Hungry for the holidays: Amid COVID recession, record number of Americans are requesting charityAs COVID-19 accelerates, parents are turning out in record numbers to save Christmas for their children, asking for aid--many for the first time.
USATODAY.com
'They're not forgotten': America's other epidemic killed 41,000 people this yearAmerica's gun violence epidemic didn't fade away as COVID-19 tore through the nation. In 2020, more than 41,000 people died by gun violence, a record.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources