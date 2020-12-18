Among Us game is coming to Xbox in 2021

The video game industry had a lot of low points in 2020. For this list, we’ll be looking at instances within the industry where companies or influencers said or did something problematic or made bad business decisions that angered fans.
After a rocky development marred by labor abuse allegations, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here.The game has been out for less than a week and players are already scrambling for Cyberpunk 2077 refunds. So..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:50Published
As part of today’s best game deals, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available in digital form on PS4 and Xbox One for *$44.99 shipped* courtesy of PSN... 9to5Toys Also reported by •Business Insider
More details on the Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One debacle have come to light. Sony and CD Projekt Red made a difficult, albeit needed, decision to... 9to5Toys Also reported by •Fossbytes •Mashable