Germany: Angela Merkel's coronavirus address honored as 'Speech of the Year'
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A landmark address by Chancellor Merkel has been chosen as "Speech of the Year" by a team of experts. Merkel's appeal in March urging people in Germany to respect COVID-19 measures was a model of rhetoric, they said.
