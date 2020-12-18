Global  
 

Germany: Angela Merkel's coronavirus address honored as 'Speech of the Year'

Deutsche Welle Friday, 18 December 2020
A landmark address by Chancellor Merkel has been chosen as "Speech of the Year" by a team of experts. Merkel's appeal in March urging people in Germany to respect COVID-19 measures was a model of rhetoric, they said.
