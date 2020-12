Checking influx: Meghalaya groups warn against delay in setting up entry-exit points Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act warrants such check points for establishing the identity of anyone who visits the State. Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act warrants such check points for establishing the identity of anyone who visits the State. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like