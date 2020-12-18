Global  
 

Hathras gang rape: Four charged over death of 19-year-old Dalit woman

BBC News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Four men charged with rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit woman, in case that outraged India.
Hathras case: CBI charges four with gang rape, murder

 Nearly three months after a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Hathras said in her dying declaration that she had been raped by four upper caste men in her..
IndiaTimes

Hathras case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says ''truth has prevailed'' as CBI files chargesheet

 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the state left no stone unturned to deny the victim dignity - in life and death.
DNA

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 accused in special court

 The CBI also submitted that it will take the victim's brother, who had registered the FIR in the matter, to Gujarat for a psychological assessment.
DNA

Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against four accused

 The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said...
IndiaTimes
