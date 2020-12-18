Hathras gang rape: Four charged over death of 19-year-old Dalit woman
Four men charged with rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit woman, in case that outraged India.
Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Hathras case: CBI charges four with gang rape, murderNearly three months after a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Hathras said in her dying declaration that she had been raped by four upper caste men in her..
IndiaTimes
Hathras case: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says ''truth has prevailed'' as CBI files chargesheetPriyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the state left no stone unturned to deny the victim dignity - in life and death.
DNA
Truth has prevailed in Hathras case, charge sheet raises serious questions on UP govt: Priyanka
IndiaTimes
Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against 4 accused in special courtThe CBI also submitted that it will take the victim's brother, who had registered the FIR in the matter, to Gujarat for a psychological assessment.
DNA
Dalit Marginalized communities in the South Asian caste system
Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against four accusedThe CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said...
IndiaTimes
