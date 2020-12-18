Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford government mulling 3-week COVID-19 lockdown across southern Ontario, sources say

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Ford government is considering a lockdown across southern Ontario from Boxing Day until Jan. 11 as COVID-19 cases in the province reach record highs, CBC News has learned. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown

Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published