Ford government mulling 3-week COVID-19 lockdown across southern Ontario, sources say
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Ford government is considering a lockdown across southern Ontario from Boxing Day until Jan. 11 as COVID-19 cases in the province reach record highs, CBC News has learned.
