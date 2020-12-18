NYPD's use of force and mass arrests 'heightened tensions' during George Floyd protests, watchdog reports
The sweeping report says the NYPD was unprepared for the George Floyd protests, used disproportionate force and "heightened tensions."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States
NYC Cathedral Shooting Captured on Video, Gunman Killed by CopsThe moment a crazed gunman was shot to death on the steps of an NYC church was captured on camera -- and the video is absolutely intense. NYPD officers rushed to..
TMZ.com
Gunman shot, wounded by police outside NYC church
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15Published
Gunman shot, killed by police outside NYC church
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:15Published
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Lil Baby Throwing Birthday Party for George Floyd's DaughterLil Baby is looking out for George Floyd's family ... by hosting a huge bash for George's daughter, Gianna. Her 7th birthday party is going down right now in..
TMZ.com
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
How a questionable syndrome, ‘excited delirium,’ could be protecting police officers from misconduct chargesExcited delirium was mentioned in the deaths of George Floyd and Elijah McClain, but some in the medical world are skeptical it's actually a condition. John..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources