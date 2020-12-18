Global  
 

NYPD's use of force and mass arrests 'heightened tensions' during George Floyd protests, watchdog reports

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The sweeping report says the NYPD was unprepared for the George Floyd protests, used disproportionate force and "heightened tensions."
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions

DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions 02:04

 The NYPD is on the hot seat as a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams the police response to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

