IIHF announces 10 positive COVID-19 tests inside Edmonton's world junior hockey bubble
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team and two staff from Sweden's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 24 announced a new world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela city, which is set to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. Odisha will host the event for..