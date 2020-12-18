Global  
 

IIHF announces 10 positive COVID-19 tests inside Edmonton's world junior hockey bubble

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team and two staff from Sweden's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Blue Ox Jr. Hockey Team Eagerly Adjusts During Pandemic

Blue Ox Jr. Hockey Team Eagerly Adjusts During Pandemic 02:11

 Several junior hockey teams have popped up in the past several years in Minnesota, including Coon Rapids, where the Blue Ox play, reports Mike Max (2:11).WCCO 4 News At 6 - Dec. 16, 2020

