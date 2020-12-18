'Borat' star Maria Bakalova, Chadwick Boseman top New York Film Critics Circle winners

The world can now see Chadwick Boseman's last performance before he died ... and the role is sure to strike a high note, especially if you're into jazz. The late..

Viola Davis on her new movie with Chadwick Boseman and how black women are represented on screen.

The creators and stars of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" remember the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays Levee in the adaptation of August Wilson's play.

Viola Davis says she "saw transcendence" in Chadwick Boseman's final performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The actor stars as the titular blues singer in..

Why Madison LeCroy's son thought she was 'bad' last Christmas



Santa is coming for Madison LeCroy this year. The "Southern Charm" star, 31, told Page Six that a mishap last year made her 7-year-old son, Hudson question the magical man — and his mom's behavior. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:46 Published 2 minutes ago

Diana Ross Wasn’t Sure If She’d Be A Star — New REELZ Doc Reveals The Reason Why



Known for their style, elegance and stellar performances, Diana Ross & The Supremes captivated mainstream America and conquered worldwide charts — and turned out to be Motown's most commercially.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago