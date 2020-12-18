Global  
 

COVID-19 stimulus deal remains elusive as Congress seeks to avoid shutdown with 2-day spending bill

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
This short-term extension of government funding would be the second time Congress has punted a shutdown deadline this month.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress

Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress 02:17

 A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner.

AP Top Stories December 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..
USATODAY.com

Congress nearing deal on COVID-19 relief package and funding to avoid shutdown

 Congress is scrambling to pass a new coronavirus relief package and government funding bill by midnight before the government shuts down. While negotiations are..
CBS News

Pelosi and McConnell say they will get COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days; all of Congress eligible

 "I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine," McConnell said.
USATODAY.com

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears  [Video]

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears 

Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published
Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill [Video]

Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill

Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Will Congress Approve New Stimulus Package? [Video]

Will Congress Approve New Stimulus Package?

All eyes are on Congress, as they continue to negotiate a relief bill before they break for the holidays.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters, Says HRW

Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters, Says HRW The Peruvian National Police committed multiple abuses against mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting the ousting of then-President Martín Vizcarra in...
Eurasia Review

Nigerian Christians facing 'calculated genocide,' Catholic bishop tells Congress

 Washington D.C., Dec 18, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- The world must not ignore the “genocide” of Christians in Nigeria, the Catholic Bishop of Gboko told members...
CNA

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax TV: China Aggressive Targeting Congress

 Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said on Newsmax TV Thursday that he knows of several members of Congress who have been alerted that they have been targets of...
Newsmax Also reported by •HNGN