COVID-19 stimulus deal remains elusive as Congress seeks to avoid shutdown with 2-day spending bill

Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..

Congress is scrambling to pass a new coronavirus relief package and government funding bill by midnight before the government shuts down. While negotiations are..

"I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine," McConnell said.

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears



Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:12 Published 22 hours ago

Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill



Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago