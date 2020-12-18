COVID-19 stimulus deal remains elusive as Congress seeks to avoid shutdown with 2-day spending bill
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
This short-term extension of government funding would be the second time Congress has punted a shutdown deadline this month.
This short-term extension of government funding would be the second time Congress has punted a shutdown deadline this month.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
AP Top Stories December 18 PHere are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under..
USATODAY.com
Congress nearing deal on COVID-19 relief package and funding to avoid shutdownCongress is scrambling to pass a new coronavirus relief package and government funding bill by midnight before the government shuts down. While negotiations are..
CBS News
Pelosi and McConnell say they will get COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days; all of Congress eligible"I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine," McConnell said.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources