US gets more help in raging battle against COVID-19 as FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine, the second allowed for emergency use

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Moderna's COVID vaccine, the second cleared for use in the U.S., will be shipped this weekend, with first doses expected to be given Monday.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: FDA recommends moderna vaccine

FDA recommends moderna vaccine 00:49

 The FDA has recommended Moderna's vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second to get FDA sign-off in US

 Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, which joins..
The Verge

FDA authorizes Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

 The authorization allows the vaccine to be distributed to people 18 or older.
CBS News

F.D.A. Clears Moderna's Covid Vaccine

 The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, clearing the way for millions more Americans to be immunized next..
NYTimes.com

