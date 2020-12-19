US gets more help in raging battle against COVID-19 as FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine, the second allowed for emergency use
Moderna's COVID vaccine, the second cleared for use in the U.S., will be shipped this weekend, with first doses expected to be given Monday.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second to get FDA sign-off in USPhoto by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, which joins..
The Verge
FDA authorizes Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency useThe authorization allows the vaccine to be distributed to people 18 or older.
CBS News
F.D.A. Clears Moderna's Covid VaccineThe Food and Drug Administration authorized a second coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, clearing the way for millions more Americans to be immunized next..
NYTimes.com
