Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine becomes the second approved for US rollout

The Age Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Moderna has about 5.9 million doses ready for shipment this weekend, as new coronavirus cases in the US are running at an average of 216,000 a day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine

Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine 02:07

 A second COVID-19 vaccine is ready to start shipping to more than 3,800 U.S. sites this weekend, Moderna and drug distributor McKesson said. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Florida Preparing For Arrival Of Moderna Vaccine [Video]

South Florida Preparing For Arrival Of Moderna Vaccine

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the anticipation building for a second COVID vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published
Second COVID-19 vaccine soon available [Video]

Second COVID-19 vaccine soon available

FDA issues emergency authorization for Moderna vaccine.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:02Published
FDA Approves Moderna Vaccine [Video]

FDA Approves Moderna Vaccine

FDA Approves Moderna Vaccine

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

US begins rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine: Here's what you need to know

 The FDA on Friday approved an emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval.
DNA

Moderna vaccine nears approval in US as rollout of Pfizer jab continues

Moderna vaccine nears approval in US as rollout of Pfizer jab continues The US is close to approving a second COVID-19 jab for use, as the country ramps up its vaccination programme.
Sky News Also reported by •CBS News

FedEx trucks with second COVID-19 vaccine to depart, beginning Moderna rollout

 FedEx is preparing to ship out the second coronavirus vaccine candidate to earn emergency authorization in the U.S. after Moderna, a...
Upworthy