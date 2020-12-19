|
|
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine becomes the second approved for US rollout
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Moderna has about 5.9 million doses ready for shipment this weekend, as new coronavirus cases in the US are running at an average of 216,000 a day.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Moderna, McKesson ready to roll out vaccine 02:07
A second COVID-19 vaccine is ready to start shipping to more than 3,800 U.S. sites this weekend, Moderna and drug distributor McKesson said. Fred Katayama reports.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|