Fascinating photos from a crazy year in sports
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
From the memorials for Kobe Bryant to lonely mascots in empty stadiums amid a pandemic, 2020 certainly had its moments. These are the best of them.
Kobe Bryant American basketball player
Lakers receive championship rings with special tribute to Kobe BryantLeBron James posted a message dedicated to Bryant on Instagram with his ring: "Love and miss you my brother!"
CBS News
Los Angeles Lakers unveil their championship rings without fansThe Los Angeles Lakers' championship rings have features that pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and also acknowledge the 95 days spent in the Orlando bubble.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant On Championship RingsThe Los Angeles Lakers are honoring Kobe Bryant with their 2020 championship rings ... including 2 touching tributes to the late NBA legend in the design. LeBron..
TMZ.com
Kobe Bryant's widow goes to war with mum over lawsuit
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
