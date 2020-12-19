Global  
 

Germany: Tesla, conservationists each score partial win over new factory

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Construction at Tesla's new factory, after being blocked twice, has been allowed to proceed with certain restrictions. Conservation groups had expressed concerns over the well-being of hibernating reptiles.
