US authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The FDA cleared a second vaccine to boost efforts at ending the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Moderna's vaccine will likely be used in harder-to-reach areas of the country due to the relative ease of storing its doses.
 There is more hope in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate - which is on track to be authorized for emergency use.

