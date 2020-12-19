US authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The FDA cleared a second vaccine to boost efforts at ending the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Moderna's vaccine will likely be used in harder-to-reach areas of the country due to the relative ease of storing its doses.
The FDA cleared a second vaccine to boost efforts at ending the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Moderna's vaccine will likely be used in harder-to-reach areas of the country due to the relative ease of storing its doses.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources