Strictly Come Dancing: 7 memorable moments from this series

Is there anything cuter than the precious face of a baby or a toddler? Those innocent eyes, those plump cheeks? Probably not. And there's few things funnier than seeing those faces scrunch up when they..
Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:02Published
It's funny how "flipping out" can have a couple meanings. One: it means literally flipping, in the acrobatic sense. Two: going nuts. But what happens when the two meanings combine? Out the box hilarity..
Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:05Published