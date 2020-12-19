Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump, Melania Trump don matching tuxedos in final Christmas portrait: See the photo

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump donned matching looks and smiles for their final White House Christmas portrait.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Can a Televised Vaccination Undo Months of Skepticism?

 A few minutes of morning television distilled the various ways that President Trump and his political allies have undermined confidence in the science about the..
NYTimes.com
Dems 'shocked' over Trump response to hack [Video]

Dems 'shocked' over Trump response to hack

The Trump administration offered lawmakers few details about the recent hacking campaign against the U.S. Government, several members of Congress said on Friday following a classified briefing on the intrusion and calling for an in-person meeting. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

12/15: Red and Blue

 Sen. Mitch McConnell acknowledges Biden's win; Melania Trump visits children's hospital
CBS News

Melania Trump participates in annual children's hospital visit

 Melania Trump's fourth and final festive visit as first lady on Tuesday looked a little different from past seasons.
CBS News

Melania Trump blasted for removing mask to read to sick kids in hospital

 American First Lady Melania Trump has stirred controversy by reading a book to sick children in a hospital while not wearing a mask.Melania makes an annual visit..
New Zealand Herald

US election: 'She just wants to go home' - Melania Trump fuels rumours of Florida move after touring school

 A visit by Melania Trump to a Florida school has fuelled rumours she and the US President will head to Mar-a-Lago when they leave the White House in just over a..
New Zealand Herald

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump’s Future: Tons of Cash and Plenty of Options for Spending It

 When President Trump departs the White House, he will have a huge pile of cash to fuel his future ambitions. He can hold rallies, hire staff and even lay..
NYTimes.com

Political roundup: Pence gets COVID vaccine, Biden's Cabinet picks, Russia hacking

 CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers talk about the top political headlines with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House..
CBS News

Vice President Pence, second lady get COVID-19 vaccine on live TV

 White House correspondent Ben Tracy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Vice President Mike Pence getting vaccinated on live TV, what message it sends and the..
CBS News

Vice President Mike Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House Friday

 Vice President Mike Pence and his wife will be vaccinated for COVID-19 at the White House to build public confidence in the vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach residents object to President Trump living permanently at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

Palm Beach residents object to President Trump living permanently at Mar-a-Lago

West Palm Beach attorney Reginald G. Stambaugh sent a letter to Palm Beach Mayor Gail Coniglio and the Town Council on Tuesday explaining why Trump should not be allowed to live at his social club.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:50Published
Lemon: Trump angry about losing job he isn't even doing [Video]

Lemon: Trump angry about losing job he isn't even doing

CNN’s Don Lemon argues that President-elect Biden is making history as he continues to name his cabinet nominees while President Trump is “hunkered down in the White House plotting revenge.”

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:16Published
Watch election hearing get heated [Video]

Watch election hearing get heated

A hearing on the 2020 election, which included President Trump’s former election security expert Chris Krebs, got heated when lawmakers quarreled over President Trump not accepting the results of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Says White House Officials Won't Be First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

 An administration spokesman said senior government officials would be among the first to get the vaccine, but the president himself later said that White House...
NPR Also reported by •MediaiteCBC.caNew Zealand Herald

'I Didn't Feel A Thing:' Pence Gets Coronavirus Vaccine In Public Event

 The vice president, who chairs the White House coronavirus task force, was the highest profile U.S. official so far to have received the vaccine.
NPR Also reported by •CBC.ca

Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Special Counsel Needed to Investigate Bidens, China

 President Donald Trump should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate President-elect Joe Biden, his son Hunter and their alleged dealings with China,...
Newsmax