Hurricanes cruise to victory over Melbourne Renegades Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The Melbourne Renegades’ use of the X-factor substitute blew up in their faces on Saturday as they slumped to their second consecutive loss to the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like