False Alarm! Neha Kakkar announces new single 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with Rohanpreet Singh amid pregnancy rumours

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's how Neha-Rohanpreet celebrated their one month wedding anniversary



Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Tuesday celebrated their one month anniversary. #NehaKakkar #RohanPreetSingh #NehaRohanPreetliplock Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:37 Published 3 weeks ago Neha shares romantic picture with hubby RohanPreet



Singer Neha Kakkar shared some stunning honeymoon photographs from Dubai with husband Rohan Preet Singh on Tuesday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:39 Published on November 18, 2020 Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet gives sneak peak of their honeymoon



Singer Neha Kakkar is now holidaying with her husband, RohanPreet Singh, in Dubai. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:36 Published on November 9, 2020