False Alarm! Neha Kakkar announces new single 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with Rohanpreet Singh amid pregnancy rumours

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh will be reuniting for a song to be unveiled in a few days.
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Did Neha Kakkar just announce she is pregnant?

Did Neha Kakkar just announce she is pregnant? 01:06

 Singer Neha Kakkar and her singer husband Rohanpreet Singh on Friday took everyone by surprise after sharing the news that they are expecting their first child, going by their post on social media. #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarpregnancy

