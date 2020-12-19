Global  
 

Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News 01:02

 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was enraged as she is set to suffer a huge blow with top party rebel Suvendu Adhikari switching sides to the BJP this weekend in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mamata warned potential rebels in the party at a rally in Jalpaiguri. #Mamata #Trinamool...

