Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greater Sydney 'put on notice' for further coronavirus restrictions as the Northern Beaches re-enter lockdown

SBS Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Northern Beaches will be in lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday, while the NSW Premier warned authorities are considering reverting back to some restrictions across all of Sydney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows

Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows 01:05

 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published
UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas [Video]

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

The Government is set to unveil its plan for restrictions over Christmas inthe coming days, with rumours of a potential month-long lockdown afterChristmas. We asked members of the public for their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
How Italy’s Second Lockdown Feels Different From Its First, According to a Local [Video]

How Italy’s Second Lockdown Feels Different From Its First, According to a Local

An American journalist living in Rome reports on the mood in Italy’s yellow zone.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

'On notice': Sydney braces for lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak by Christmas

 Sydney is braced for wider coronavirus restrictions just days from Christmas in a frantic attempt to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the northern...
The Age