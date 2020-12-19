Global  
 

Hospital fire kills nine COVID-19 patients at ICU in Turkey

euronews Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
A fire broke out at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in southern Turkey after an oxygen cylinder exploded, killing nine people, the health minister said.
