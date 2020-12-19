Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B.C. premier backtracks on his own Christmas plans, illustrating the confusion over health orders

CBC.ca Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Turns out, the most powerful person in British Columbia has just as much trouble figuring out the province’s COVID-19 guidelines for Christmas as the rest of us.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England [Video]

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published