Trump expected to arrive on Dec. 23 for last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach on Dec. 23 and return to Washington Jan. 3 for his last Christmas and New Years  at Mar-a-Lago as president.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Breaking down President Trump's final weeks in office

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's final weeks in office, the slew of pardons and..
CBS News

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone of charges in Robert Mueller Russia probe

 President Trump announced controversial new pardons for key 2016 campaign figures Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, charged by special counsel Robert Mueller in the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump pardons former advisers convicted in Russia probe

 President Trump announced another round of pardons and commutations on Wednesday, with former advisers Paul Manafort and Roger Stone both on the list. Also,..
CBS News
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Mar-a-Lago Mar-a-Lago Resort and historic place in Palm Beach, Florida, US

Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

A Glitch in Trump’s Plan to Live at Mar-a-Lago: A Pact He Signed Says He Can’t

 Neighbors of the president say he has violated the 1993 agreement he made with Palm Beach that allowed him to convert a private residence into a moneymaking..
NYTimes.com
Melania Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Palm Beach, Florida Palm Beach, Florida Town in Florida, United States

Trump is back in Florida for Christmas, New Year's, but he vows to still fight 2020 vote

 On the night before Christmas Eve, Trump arrived in Palm Beach to spend a third — and likely final — holiday as president in his adopted hometown.
USATODAY.com

Mar-a-Lago neighbors say Trump forfeited right to live on estate once presidency ends

 President Trump forfeited his right to live at the estate in 1993 when he turned it into a private club, a lawyer tells the town of Palm Beach.
USATODAY.com
Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America

Kamala Harris and husband donate to Toys for Tots

 Vice President-elect Kamala and husband Doug Emhoff visit Washington DC fire station number one to drop off toys as the station serves as one of the Toys for..
USATODAY.com

How does Congress count electoral votes?

 Congress will convene in a joint session January 6 to count electoral votes from each state and the District of Columbia and reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's..
CBS News

Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat..
WorldNews

Attorney General Bill Barr breaks with Trump days before leaving office

 Attorney General Bill Barr announced Monday that he will not be appointing special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden or President Trump's claims of voter..
CBS News

Trump heads to Palm Beach [Video]

Trump heads to Palm Beach

President Trump will be in Mar-A-Lago for the holiday weekend.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:19Published
President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

President Donald Trump spending last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago

The Palm Beach Post's Antonio Fins and Christine Stapleton discuss Mar-a-Lago's role in President Trump's presidency and future.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03Published
President Donald Trump and First Lady spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach [Video]

President Donald Trump and First Lady spending Christmas at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Wednesday evening to spend the final Christmas of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:00Published

