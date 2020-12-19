Trump expected to arrive on Dec. 23 for last presidential Christmas at Mar-a-Lago
Trump is expected to arrive in Palm Beach on Dec. 23 and return to Washington Jan. 3 for his last Christmas and New Years at Mar-a-Lago as president.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Mar-a-Lago Resort and historic place in Palm Beach, Florida, US
Palm Beach, Florida Town in Florida, United States
Washington, D.C. Capital district of the United States of America
