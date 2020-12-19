Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved as Juventus draw for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

Lewandowski delighted with FIFA award after outstanding year Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski feels pride at beating Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA player of the year award, Juergen Klopp admits shock he beat Hans Flick.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski wins the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.

professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery



Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published on November 4, 2020

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman



Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:55 Published on October 27, 2020