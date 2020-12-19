Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

BBC News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus maintain their unbeaten Serie A start with a comfortable victory over Parma.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo has penalty saved in draw

 Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved as Juventus draw for the sixth time in 12 Serie A games, this time against Atalanta.
BBC News
Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca [Video]

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:21Published
'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash [Video]

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:58Published
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion [Video]

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:36Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Lewandowski delighted with FIFA award after outstanding year [Video]

Lewandowski delighted with FIFA award after outstanding year

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski feels pride at beating Messi and Ronaldo to FIFA player of the year award, Juergen Klopp admits shock he beat Hans Flick.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Lewandowski wins Fifa best men's player award

 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski wins the best men's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top prize.
BBC News

Serie A Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona [Video]

Naples mourns the passing of adopted son, Diego Maradona

Before the Argentine arrived, Napoli had never won Serie A. After he left, they never won it again. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published