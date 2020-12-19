Global  
 

Under legal pressure, Fox News host debunks his own claims of US election fraud

The Age Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In an apparently pre-taped segment, Lou Dobbs, a conservative ally of President Donald Trump, shot down various conspiratorial theories about the election result.
