Under legal pressure, Fox News host debunks his own claims of US election fraud
Saturday, 19 December 2020 (
17 hours ago) In an apparently pre-taped segment, Lou Dobbs, a conservative ally of President Donald Trump, shot down various conspiratorial theories about the election result.
Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow
Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system.
Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 17 hours ago
Ex-police officer arrested for violent attempt to find voter fraud
A former police captain who was part of a private citizens group investigating unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claims was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and pointing a gun to..
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:57 Published 3 days ago
Senate Republicans election hearing
Senate Republicans election hearing over Trump's claims of irregularities in the election.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago