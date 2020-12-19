Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus | To fight new COVID strain, U.K. PM Boris Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

Hindu Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The number of cases in England has soared in the last two weeks because of the virus variant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England

Boris Johnson cancels Christmas meet-ups for millions in south east of England 01:56

 Boris Johnson announced a dramatic scaling back of the Government’s “Christmasbubble” plans, saying he did so “with a very heavy heart”. In Tier 4, peopleshould not mix with anyone outside their own household, although supportbubbles will remain in place. In Tiers 1-3 in England the rules...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What are the new Christmas rules? [Video]

What are the new Christmas rules?

Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile [Video]

Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile

With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases. Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs [Video]

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Christmas lockdowns in Italy, UK as Covid cases surge

 Boris Johnson also announced a new "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new strain of the virus.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Zee NewsBelfast Telegraph

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly

Covid-19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson cancels Christmas for millions in England as new strain spreads rapidly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said that a new coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?

Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK? UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The ArgusZee News