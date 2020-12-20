Global  
 

Brexit talks continue to stall over fishing rights

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The negotiations are largely hamstrung over the EU's fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field with fair competition rules. The bloc appears unwilling to budge on its last offer.
