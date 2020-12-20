Global  
 

Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports say

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
News video: Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law

Heated Oval Office meeting included talk of martial law 03:08

 An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter said. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports screaming matches broke out at certain points as some of Trump’s...

US election: General Michael Flynn says Donald Trump could declare martial law in swing states

 General Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to Donald Trump, has hinted the US president could use the military to force an election "rerun" -..
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? [Video]

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. Emma Jehle reports.

Trump Discussed Naming Campaign Lawyer as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

 In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to..
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears [Video]

Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears

[NFA] Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a $900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow [Video]

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the services it provided Los Angeles County for the election. But CNN reports the voting technology sent Fox News a blistering legal threat accusing of participating in a 'disinformation campaign' against it.

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking [Video]

Trump questions Russian involvement in hacking

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame. Fred Katayama reports.

US election: Twitter declares Joe Biden winner in Trump's own tweets

 Donald Trump's favourite means of communication seems to have turned on him.Twitter has now changed its labels to reflect the fact that Joe Biden was the..
Trump Discussed Naming Sidney Powell as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

 In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to..
Trumps wear matching tuxedos in final White House Christmas card

 The Trumps' final Christmas portrait from the White House is a departure from previous years, in more ways than one.
The Trump booster group that helped the head of the extremist Proud Boys gain access to the White House

 The Proud Boys leader visited the White House before clashes erupted in DC on Dec. 12. He was invited by a political group with ties to Trump allies.
 
