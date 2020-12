Duchess of Sussex settles legal case over Splash News agency photos

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Duchess of Sussex has settled a legal claim against a news agency that photographed her and her son, Archie, the High Court has heard. Splash News and Picture Agency - which is in administration - has agreed not to take photos of her, Prince Harry or Archie, should it resume trading. Meghan 's solicitor said the photos were taken during a "private family outing" in a park in Canada. Splash administrators accepted the solicitor's comments. The pictures were taken in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, British...