Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess of Sussex settles legal case over Splash News agency photos

WorldNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Duchess of Sussex settles legal case over Splash News agency photosThe Duchess of Sussex has settled a legal claim against a news agency that photographed her and her son, Archie, the High Court has heard. Splash News and Picture Agency - which is in administration - has agreed not to take photos of her, Prince Harry or Archie, should it resume trading. Meghan's solicitor said the photos were taken during a "private family outing" in a park in Canada. Splash administrators accepted the solicitor's comments. The pictures were taken in Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, British...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal

On Dec. 15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Prince Harry and Meghan sign Spotify podcast deal

 In a trailer, the couple promise "different perspectives" and interviews with "amazing people".
BBC News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ink multi-year deal with Spotify

 The first project from Archwell Audio will be released in time for the holiday season.
CBS News

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Meghan settles case over Archie photos with Splash UK agency

 The Duchess of Sussex took legal action against a news agency that photographed her and her son.
BBC News

Vancouver Island Vancouver Island Island on the western coast of Canada

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow [Video]

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow

Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
Yes! Pics - 12/18/20 [Video]

Yes! Pics - 12/18/20

Here are the viewer photos that made the air tonight.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published
Yes! Pics - 12/17/20 [Video]

Yes! Pics - 12/17/20

Here are the viewer photos that made the air tonight.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win case over news agency to not publish photos of them or son Archie

 A news and photo agency has agreed to not take photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsE! Online