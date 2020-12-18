‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier
Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading agreement with key issues remaining unresolved, as he insisted: “This is the the moment of truth”. The EU’s chief negotiator’s remarks came after Boris Johnson held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the state of play, with the European Commission president concluding there were still “big differences” preventing a deal. Downing Street said the prime...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:18Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:30Published
Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continueBoris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there..
WorldNews
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Goods arriving in NI from GB that fail to pass Brexit checks will be sent back
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
France and UK could test stuck truck drivers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Brexit: Trade talks to resume as sides warn 'differences' remainNegotiators will continue discussions after the latest call between the PM and the EU Commission head.
BBC News
Google’s Fitbit acquisition wins EU approvalThe Fitbit Sense from Fitbit’s lineup of health tracking wearables. | Brent Rose for The Verge
Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is nearing..
The Verge
Downing Street Street in London, England
Fluctuating numbers of lorries stranded at Dover, Patel says
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:59Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: What is the new mutation strain in the UK?UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus..
New Zealand Herald
No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:09Published
PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53Published
Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
U.K. and European leaders say they're inching toward a Brexit trade dealEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..
CBS News
Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
National Farmers Day: Farmer unions to take call on Centre's letter todayThere farmers' leader said that they would write to Britain MPs, requesting them to press their PM Boris Johnson not to attend India's Republic Day.
DNA
Europe on High Alert After UK Identifies More Contagious Strain of COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Protests at Amritsar airport over re-testing of passengers from UK
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources