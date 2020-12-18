Global  
 

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

WorldNews Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns BarnierMichel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading agreement with key issues remaining unresolved, as he insisted: “This is the the moment of truth”. The EU’s chief negotiator’s remarks came after Boris Johnson held a phone call with Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the state of play, with the European Commission president concluding there were still “big differences” preventing a deal. Downing Street said the prime...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns 01:43

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition...

