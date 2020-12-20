'Wonderful start': Christian welcomes Mullagh Medal, but more work needed
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dan Christian says the introduction of the Mullagh Medal for best afield during the Boxing Day Test is an important step for cricket, but greater anti-racism education is still needed.
Dan Christian says the introduction of the Mullagh Medal for best afield during the Boxing Day Test is an important step for cricket, but greater anti-racism education is still needed.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources