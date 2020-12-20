Global  
 

One News Page

'Wonderful start': Christian welcomes Mullagh Medal, but more work needed

The Age Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dan Christian says the introduction of the Mullagh Medal for best afield during the Boxing Day Test is an important step for cricket, but greater anti-racism education is still needed.
