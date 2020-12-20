Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump downplays suspected Russia-led cyber attack, points to China; here's what we know so far

DNA Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the US government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign and questioned whether Russia was to blame.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Everything you need to know about the US Space Force, the newest military branch

Everything you need to know about the US Space Force, the newest military branch 00:37

 The U.S. Space Force has been around for a year now. Here's what you may not know about America's newest military branch.

You Might Like