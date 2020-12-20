Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will the Queen meet any of her family outside at Christmas? How royal festive traditions change with the times

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
While the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations will be different this year, the public interest and scrutiny that has focused for generations on how they mark the festive season will continue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be available on Amazon Alexa this year 01:43

 Queen Elizabeth's Christmas speech will be on Amazon's Alexa devices for the first time on December 25.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Release a Controversial Christmas Card [Video]

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Release a Controversial Christmas Card

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have released their Christmas Card for 2020 and it’s causing controversy as some fans go wild over an almost miss-able detail! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:55Published
Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo [Video]

Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo

A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card. William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas [Video]

Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas

Prince Harry will keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom as he spends Christmas in the US.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published