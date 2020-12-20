Coronavirus digest: Dutch government bans UK flights over new COVID strain
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () The new strain, which is up to 70% more infectious, is causing alarm across Europe. The WHO confirmed it is in close contact with UK health officials over the variant. Follow DW for the latest COVID-19 developments.
India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..