Coronavirus digest: Dutch government bans UK flights over new COVID strain

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The new strain, which is up to 70% more infectious, is causing alarm across Europe. The WHO confirmed it is in close contact with UK health officials over the variant. Follow DW for the latest COVID-19 developments.
Related news from verified sources

