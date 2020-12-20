Global  
 

NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Buffalo Bills become the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
