NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years
The Buffalo Bills become the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York
National Football League Professional American football league
AFC East One of four divisions in the NFL's American Football Conference
