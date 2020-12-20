I know what it's like to love wearing the same shirt every day: Pele congratulates Messi for equalling goal record

Global  
 

Brazil soccer great Pele has paid tribute to Lionel Messi for equalling his goal-scoring record for a single club after the Argentine forward netted his 643rd goal for Barcelona in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Valencia.
 Lionel Messi is now the all-time top scorer for a single soccer club by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona, one more than Pele's total for Santos.

