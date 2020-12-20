Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: What we know about the UK's new COVID strain

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
A new variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across London and southern England. Scientists believe it is significantly more contagious than other strains. Here's what we know so far.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Hancock responds to packed London train station [Video]

Hancock responds to packed London train station

Health Secretary Matt Hancock responds to footage of a packed train station in London as people tried to flee the city ahead of tougher new coronavirus rules.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:02Published
How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed [Video]

How Boris Johnson's message on Christmas has changed

Christmas plans have been torn up for millions in England – with new Tier 4restrictions seeing harsh curbs on planned meet-ups, while in the rest ofEngland, Wales and Scotland, the proposed easing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | To fight new COVID strain, U.K. PM Boris Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

 The number of cases in England has soared in the last two weeks because of the virus variant
Hindu Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldBBC News

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Public urged to form bubbles for Christmas Day only following news of 'aggressive' new Covid strain

 The Northern Ireland public should consider forming Christmas bubbles for December 25 only, following the news of an "aggressive new strain" of Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSky NewsBBC News

New Covid restrictions in England are here to stay

 New rules may have to remain for a couple of months to fight new strain of coronavirus
Wales Online Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC News