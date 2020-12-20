Coronavirus: What we know about the UK's new COVID strain
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
A new variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across London and southern England. Scientists believe it is significantly more contagious than other strains. Here's what we know so far.
