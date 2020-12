Second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history sees Sixers take victory over Strikers Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The Strikers held the Sixers to 5-177 at Blundstone Arena with the Adelaide side only able to reach 139 off their 20 overs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like