Nepal parliament dissolved amid power struggle in the ruling party
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Two communist parties merged and formed a government in 2017 with the understanding that the leaders would trade places as prime minister after two-and-half years. But Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been reluctant to step down.
Two communist parties merged and formed a government in 2017 with the understanding that the leaders would trade places as prime minister after two-and-half years. But Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been reluctant to step down.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources