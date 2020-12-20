Covid: Belgium and Netherlands ban flights from UK over variant
The Netherlands and Belgium suspend flights to prevent a fast-spreading variant of coronavirus.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Europe's week: Vaccine approval close while Brexit talks still too close to call
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:06Published
Covid: With no clarity on board exam dates, schools conduct pre-board exams in online modeWith no clarity yet on dates of board examinations next year, several schools are already conducting pre-board exams in online mode to ensure that students are..
IndiaTimes
Pantomime performers adapt to life during Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Netherlands Country in Western Europe
Apple just temporarily closed all 53 stores in California and over a dozen in London9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber noticed a interesting coincidence today: the company has temporarily closed every single retail store in California, many more across..
The Verge
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35Published
Netherlands to go into tough, 5-week lockdown over Christmas
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:50Published
Coronavirus: European nations tighten restrictions ahead of ChristmasThe Netherlands and Germany will be in lockdown over the festive period after Covid-19 cases spike.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources