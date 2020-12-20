Global  
 

Christian's 50 from 15 balls helps Sixers beat Strikers in Big Bash

BBC News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dan Christian hits the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history to propel Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.
Adelaide Strikers Adelaide Strikers


