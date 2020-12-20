Christian's 50 from 15 balls helps Sixers beat Strikers in Big Bash
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dan Christian hits the second-fastest half-century in Big Bash history to propel Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over Adelaide Strikers.
BBC News
