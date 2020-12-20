Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Roberts-Smith pictured cheering soldiers drinking from the prosthetic leg of a man he shot

The Age Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Victoria Cross recipient is facing a number of war crimes inquiries, including allegations he executed unarmed the Afghan militant wearing the plastic leg in an operation in Kakarak, Southern Afghanistan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Top Australian soldier steps down over 'disgusting' photo showing him drinking from prosthetic leg of dead man

Top Australian soldier steps down over 'disgusting' photo showing him drinking from prosthetic leg of dead man One of Australia's top special forces soldiers has stood down after a shocking photo emerged of him drinking from a prosthetic leg belonging to a dead Afghan...
New Zealand Herald