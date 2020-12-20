Global  
 

Belgium, Netherlands, Austria halt flights from UK, fearing coronavirus variant

The Age Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The three EU nations banned flights from the UK to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not establish a strong foothold on the continent.
