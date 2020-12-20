Coronavirus digest: Italy, Netherlands, Belgium ban UK flights over new COVID strain
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () Germany says a similar ban is now a "serious option," according to a news report. The new strain, which is up to 70% more infectious, is causing alarm across Europe. Follow DW for the latest COVID-19 developments.
[NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country..
