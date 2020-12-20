Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: Italy, Netherlands, Belgium ban UK flights over new COVID strain

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Germany says a similar ban is now a "serious option," according to a news report. The new strain, which is up to 70% more infectious, is causing alarm across Europe. Follow DW for the latest COVID-19 developments.
 Prime Minister Boris Johnson scales back plans to ease restrictions over Christmas in England as infections soar.

