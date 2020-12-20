Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15: Rams, Titans, Seahawks can all wrap up berths

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Rams, Titans, Seahawks and Buccaneers can all clinch -- though Tampa Bay is a long shot this wee -- while Saints and Steelers can put bow on division titles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles?

NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles? 04:32

 CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell breaks down the matchups for the NFC West in Week 15. A battle of backup quarterbacks as the 49ers face the Cowboys. The Cardinals, holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the NFC look to keep that spot with a win over the Eagles. The Seahawks face a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 years

 The Buffalo Bills become the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
BBC News

Willie Roaf Praises Drew Brees For Playing, 'One Of The Toughest Guys Ever!'

 Willie Roaf says he ain't surprised Drew Brees is returning so soon from a punctured lung and broken ribs ... telling TMZ Sports the QB is one of the baddest..
TMZ.com

Late Rapper King Von Honored By NFL's Tajae Sharpe With Cleat Tribute

 Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tajae Sharpe is paying tribute to King Von with his newest cleats ... repping the late rapper with an incredible custom paint job. As..
TMZ.com

NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hopes he has helped change the game

 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks to The NFL Show about inspiring a new generation of black quarterbacks.
BBC News

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams [Video]

Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in prime-time this season.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:31Published
Bucs without Ali Marpet vs. Rams [Video]

Bucs without Ali Marpet vs. Rams

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published
Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium [Video]

Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again find themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, this time against the Los Angeles Rams.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:42Published
Bucs hope to overcome prime-time struggles against Rams Monday night [Video]

Bucs hope to overcome prime-time struggles against Rams Monday night

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington


Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay (VIEWER VIDEO) [Video]

Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay (VIEWER VIDEO)

Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay (VIEWER VIDEO)

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:23Published

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Dan Bailey misses four kicks in loss against Buccaneers

 Dan Bailey entered ranked sixth all-time in field goal percentage. He missed all four kicks against Bucs in a loss that dropped Vikes out of playoffs.
USATODAY.com
Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion [Video]

Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion

Police arrested a man early Monday morning breaking into Tampa Bay’s Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s home in Massachusetts.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:41Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak [Video]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak

After the loss to the reigning Super Bowl championships, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it clear — his plan for the bye week is all about staying healthy.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana

NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers drop

 Losses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
USATODAY.com

32 things we learned from Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season

 Divisions were won and records set on Sunday ... but teams like the Saints and Chiefs were served fresh reminders that they can't become complacent.
USATODAY.com

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14: Packers, Steelers, Bills can snag spots

 A trio of clubs can join 2020 postseason field, while Chiefs and Saints can sew up division crowns.
USATODAY.com
Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston [Video]

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston

Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling with broken running game

 Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the NFL's lone undefeated team. Now, they've lost two in a row and are no longer the AFC's No. 1 seed.
USATODAY.com

Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers

 The Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Estuary and natural harbor in Florida, off the Gulf of Mexico

Here are 4 tips to help improve your mental health amid pandemic | The Rebound Tampa Bay [Video]

Here are 4 tips to help improve your mental health amid pandemic | The Rebound Tampa Bay

A life coach recommends four ways to motivate yourself and stay healthy during this challenging time and a game that could up your chances of finding a job.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:03Published
Storm damage across Tampa Bay area [Video]

Storm damage across Tampa Bay area

Storm damage across Tampa Bay area

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:26Published
Pinellas nursing homes prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Pinellas nursing homes prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines

As frontline healthcare workers in Tampa Bay start getting vaccinated, we’re also now just days away from the first COVID-19 vaccines arriving at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:50Published
Best Wedding Cake and Dessert Vendors in Tampa Bay | Wedding Series [Video]

Best Wedding Cake and Dessert Vendors in Tampa Bay | Wedding Series

Cake tastings are easily one of the most fun parts of the wedding planning process! Whether you're looking for a traditional wedding cake or you want to explore different wedding dessert options, here are 7 amazing Tampa Bay vendors to get you started.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:13Published

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is 'cooked' with the Seattle Seahawks | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Russell Wilson is 'cooked' with the Seattle Seahawks | THE HERD

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 of the NFL season, leading Colin Cowherd to conclude that the Seahawks couldn't win a single game without the leadership of Russell Wilson...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:48Published
Cousin Sal: I like Russell Wilson & Seahawks to beat Rams in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: I like Russell Wilson & Seahawks to beat Rams in Week 10 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal describes the Seattle Seahawks as a 'teaser team', a team that will keep the game close and then come out on to at the end. That's what he predicts will happen when they face the Los Angeles..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Steelers vs. Bengals odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Bengals vs. Steelers game 10,000 times
CBS Sports Also reported by •Upworthy

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15: Rams, Titans, Seahawks can all wrap up berths

 Rams, Titans, Seahawks and Buccaneers can all clinch -- though Tampa Bay is a long shot this wee -- while Saints and Steelers can put bow on division titles.
USATODAY.com

Can Buffalo pull out a win against Pittsburgh?

Can Buffalo pull out a win against Pittsburgh? Jason McIntyre and Geoff Schwartz discuss whether the Buffalo Bills can win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McIntyre has reservations about the Steelers, but...
FOX Sports