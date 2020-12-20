NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15: Rams, Titans, Seahawks can all wrap up berths
Rams, Titans, Seahawks and Buccaneers can all clinch -- though Tampa Bay is a long shot this wee -- while Saints and Steelers can put bow on division titles.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL: Buffalo Bills clinch AFC East title for first time in 25 yearsThe Buffalo Bills become the fifth team to book a place in the NFL play-offs after clinching their first division title since 1995.
BBC News
Willie Roaf Praises Drew Brees For Playing, 'One Of The Toughest Guys Ever!'Willie Roaf says he ain't surprised Drew Brees is returning so soon from a punctured lung and broken ribs ... telling TMZ Sports the QB is one of the baddest..
TMZ.com
Late Rapper King Von Honored By NFL's Tajae Sharpe With Cleat TributeKansas City Chiefs receiver Tajae Sharpe is paying tribute to King Von with his newest cleats ... repping the late rapper with an incredible custom paint job. As..
TMZ.com
NFL: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hopes he has helped change the gameSeattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks to The NFL Show about inspiring a new generation of black quarterbacks.
BBC News
Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California
Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:31Published
Bucs without Ali Marpet vs. Rams
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28Published
Boger leads historic crew as Bucs take on Rams in Monday Night battle at Raymond James Stadium
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42Published
Bucs hope to overcome prime-time struggles against Rams Monday night
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28Published
Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida
Confirmed tornadoes leave widespread damage across parts of Tampa Bay (VIEWER VIDEO)
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:23Published
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Dan Bailey misses four kicks in loss against BuccaneersDan Bailey entered ranked sixth all-time in field goal percentage. He missed all four kicks against Bucs in a loss that dropped Vikes out of playoffs.
USATODAY.com
Man caught breaking into Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Massachusetts mansion
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:41Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34Published
New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana
NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers dropLosses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
USATODAY.com
32 things we learned from Week 14 of the 2020 NFL seasonDivisions were won and records set on Sunday ... but teams like the Saints and Chiefs were served fresh reminders that they can't become complacent.
USATODAY.com
NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14: Packers, Steelers, Bills can snag spotsA trio of clubs can join 2020 postseason field, while Chiefs and Saints can sew up division crowns.
USATODAY.com
Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling with broken running gameTwo weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the NFL's lone undefeated team. Now, they've lost two in a row and are no longer the AFC's No. 1 seed.
USATODAY.com
Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh SteelersThe Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Estuary and natural harbor in Florida, off the Gulf of Mexico
Here are 4 tips to help improve your mental health amid pandemic | The Rebound Tampa Bay
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:03Published
Storm damage across Tampa Bay area
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:26Published
Pinellas nursing homes prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50Published
Best Wedding Cake and Dessert Vendors in Tampa Bay | Wedding Series
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:13Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources