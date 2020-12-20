Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leah Remini accuses Tom Cruise of staging a publicity stunt with his leaked COVID-19 rant

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Leah Remini, a former member of the Church of Scientology, accused Tom Cruise of staging a publicity stunt in his "Mission: Impossible" COVID-19 rant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’

George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’ 01:19

 George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’. Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19 protocols. . He weighed in on the now-viral audio during a promotional interview with Howard...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Cruise Tom Cruise American actor and producer

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Tom Cruise certainly got a lot of attention this week -- attention he didn't want -- and get in line for those shots, people!!! So, we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Tom Cruise Takes Early Break After COVID Tirade, 'M.I.' Set Shut Down

 Tom Cruise is flying south for the winter break ... fleeing his now controversial 'Mission: Impossible 7' set after blowing a gasket over COVID-19 rules...
TMZ.com

Leah Remini Leah Remini American actress, author, and activist


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID vaccines provide glimmer of hope as surge continues nationwide

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia on the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.
CBS News

Open: This is "Face the Nation," December 20

 Today on "Face the Nation," Congress moves closer to getting billions of dollars of COVID economic relief to Americans right before Christmas.
CBS News

COVID Scientists Want to Mimic Elvis Presley Getting Polio Injection On Camera

 Scientists are looking for the next Elvis Presley to tamp down resistance to the COVID vaccine ... and if they're lucky they'll find someone as effective as The..
TMZ.com
Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures [Video]

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Church of Scientology Church of Scientology Organization devoted to the practice and the promotion of the Scientology belief system


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Cruise Wraps 'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Early After COVID-19 Rant [Video]

Tom Cruise Wraps 'Mission: Impossible 7' Production Early After COVID-19 Rant

Tom Cruise has put the "Mission: Impossible 7" production on pause just two days after his COVID-19 rant. ET Canada has all the details.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
Five crewmembers reportedly quit after second Tom Cruise rant [Video]

Five crewmembers reportedly quit after second Tom Cruise rant

Five crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR News [Video]

Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR News

Tom Cruise made headlines over his recent angry outburst on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' over COVID-19 safety concerns, and late-night TV hosts mostly agreed with the star's message, admitting it..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Sombre milestone of 1 cr cases crossed in India

 India on Saturday crossed the sombre milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and...
Mid-Day

Pune: 105-year-old woman with pneumonia defeats COVID-19

 A 105- year-old woman from *Pune* defeated COVID-19. Shantabai Hulavale, a resident of Hinjewadi, was admitted to a city-based hospital for 10 days for...
Mid-Day

Kriti clicked in city post COVID recovery

 A few days back, Kriti Sanon had tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, she took to her Twitter handle and announced her Covid recovery. She was in Chandigarh...
IndiaTimes